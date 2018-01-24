Officer Hurt When Attacked With Ceramic Mug 

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been arrested after being accused of bashing a Lincoln police officer in the head with a ceramic mug.

Police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning when officers were sent to a house for a report of a disturbance. Police say the officers were talking to the parties involved when a 41-year-old man attacked one of the officers without warning, smashing the mug over his head.

The officer suffered multiple cuts from the attack and had to get stitches.

The attacker was arrested after a brief struggle and jailed on suspicion of assaulting an officer.