Office Bar and Grill In Oelrichs Gets Ready For The Rodeo And Football

The Office Bar and Grill in Oelrichs, South Dakota is a restaurant you don’t want to pass up. They are located about twenty miles from the state line or at 432 W 4th Street in Oelrichs. The Office Bar and Grill has a lunch special Monday through Friday offering the best burgers, and chicken fried steak around. They have “Beer Tuesday” in which select beers are only $1.75. Friday and Saturday nights they have a salad bar with homemade potato salad.

Currently The Office Bar and Grill is getting ready for the Rodeo September 9th and 10th. They have specials on that Saturday, and Sunday starting at 7am to 9pm. Owner Jess Haymar says, “We’re always super busy…It’s kind of our Fur Trade Days here.” We also spoke to Haymar about football specials, her menu, and more. You can listen to the full interview below.