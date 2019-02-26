Occupational Therapist Lindsey Bairn joins Rehab & Wellness Center team at BBGH

The Rehab & Wellness Center (TRWC) at Box Butte General Hospital recently welcomed Occupational Therapist Lindsey Bairn, OTR/L, to their team. Lindsey is a native of Scottsbluff, graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 2012. She graduated from CSC in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. From there she went to Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha, obtaining her Masters in Occupational Therapy in August of 2018. Lindsey joined the TRWC staff just a month later.



“I took my boards in November,” she said with a smile. “I took the test on a Monday and went into labor that Friday. He was a little early. I found out I passed the test the following Wednesday, so that was an eventful two weeks!” Lindsey, her husband Dylan, and newborn son Graysen reside in Gering.

After family leave, Lindsey was back to full time status in January at the TRWC and is enjoying the start of her career in Occupational Therapy. “I had already gotten to know the TRWC staff as a student from May through August of 2018,” she said. “I really enjoy the amount of teamwork and how everyone communicates with each other. The new and well-designed facility is something else I enjoy. Having the Activities of Daily Living (ADL) therapy room on the second floor in the Patient Care Unit right where the patients are is great. I like having that option a lot.”

Her goal for working with patients is to, “help them live their best life by making them as independent as they can be to do the things they want to do to the best of their abilities. I love the process of helping patients; by watching as they progress from when they started to the end of their therapy. People are so grateful for the help we provide. They are very appreciative of what we do.”

Rehabilitation has been her career choice since high school. “I injured my ankle when I was in high school while playing softball,” Lindsey recalled. “I had to take physical therapy at a clinic and the Occupational Therapist was great. I started researching what Occupational Therapy was and that’s when I decided I was going to pursue a career in that field.”

Working in a smaller community has been her plan since making her decision to seek a career in medicine. “The community at the hospital is tight knit,” Lindsey said. “I mean, (CEO) Lori knows everyone. Other hospitals don’t have that. Also, while you can get specializations and licenses, here there is such a wide variety of treatments… hands, shoulders, everything. I think my favorite thing about this hospital is the outpatient and inpatient experience as well as orthopedic rehab. You don’t see that very much in larger hospitals. I very much look forward to my work here at BBGH.”

“We are very excited to have Lindsey come on board as part of our team here at The Rehab and Wellness Center,” commented TRWC manager Tim Devlin, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS. “Lindsey had her last clinical rotation in OT school with our clinic this past summer. We were able to witness her compassionate care for her patients during her rotation and were thrilled that she decided to join our team. Coming from Scottsbluff, she is very familiar with the surrounding area. She brings to our department a high level of clinical expertise in all things occupational therapy and is currently seeing patients in our inpatient and outpatient facility.”