NWRPPD Will Have A Power Outage Monday

Northwest Rural Public Power will have a planned power outage, Monday September 18. The effected area will be south of Chadron from near the Pine Ridge Job Corps to just north of Dunlap, including areas along Old Dunlap Road, Pepper Creek Road and Table Road, The outage will occur around 8:30 am and is estimated to last about one hour. The outage will include the KQSK, 97.5 FM tower site. Northwest Rural Crews will be doing maintenance work at this time and don’t expect the outage to last longer than one hour.