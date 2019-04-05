Nurse Practitioner Kristin Ferguson 2nd quarter provider of choice at BBGH

Kristin Ferguson, MSN, APRN-BC, of Greater Nebraska Medical & Surgical Services (GNMSS) Family Medicine was presented the 2nd Quarter 2019 Provider of Choice Award Monday, April 2 from CEO Lori Mazanec.



Those nominating her said, “Working with Kristin Ferguson, we’ve seen such compassion and ‘caringness’ toward her patients and co-workers. Kristin is very professional, educated, and well spoken. We’ve seen Kristin sit and listen to patients and their concerns; really taking into account all aspects of the patient’s well-being. Kristin makes an effort to seek out nurses, discharge planners and other resources to make sure everyone is on the same plan for the patient. She is very pleasant to work with, bounce ideas off of, and is always open to suggestions. We are so lucky to have such a wonderful and caring provider working at BBGH. Thanks Kristin for all you do! It definitely doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Kristin joined GNMSS Family Medicine in November of 2016. She and her husband Brent have two children, Kaden and Quinn. She is one of two Nurse Practitioners on the GNMSS team who are Hemingford High School graduates.