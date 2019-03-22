Nuggets win in Washington, keep pace with Warriors atop Western Conference

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone didn’t know how his team would respond to clinching its first playoff berth in six years.

So far, so good.

Nikola Jokic had 15 points and 11 assists, and the Nuggets used a balanced offense to edge the fading Washington Wizards 113-108 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Paul Millsap, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray and Torrey Craig also added 15 points for the Nuggets, who were playing for the first time since ensuring their postseason spot Monday in their win over the Celtics.

“I was really worried about this game just because of the hangover effect of clinching in Boston,” Malone said. “To pull this out, even though it wasn’t pretty, speaks to our team and not being satisfied.”

Eight players reached double figures for Denver, which began its second of four on the road a half-game behind Western Conference leader Golden State. The Warriors played later Thursday.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points and Tomas Satoransky had 16 points and 10 assists for Washington, which lost its third straight.

Thomas Bryant added 22 points in his first start in a month, but the 11th-place Wizards’ playoff hopes continued to dwindle. They’re now six games back of eighth-place Miami with nine remaining.

“You try to be optimistic about it, but realistic at the same time, too,” Beal said. “It’s tough when you’re in the position where you need help from other teams. They’re trying to make it just like we are.”

After both teams gave back double-digit leads in the third quarter, the Nuggets again went up by 10 early in the fourth.

The Wizards tried to answer with a 10-4 run, capped by Beal’s strip of Jokic and dunk to cut it to 106-104 with 1:53 left.

Murray responded with a baseline layup and then Will Barton’s 3-pointer from the right wing stretched Denver’s lead back to seven.

It was still a three-point game when Harris missed a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds remaining, only to snatch his own rebound, absorb Beal’s foul, and this time hit two from the line with just over 7 seconds left.

“I just saw an opportunity,” Harris said of the rebound. “I wasn’t going to miss those (second) two. I wasn’t worried about it.”

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Won their 18th on the road, moving within four of a team record with seven left to play away from home. … Mason Plumlee grabbed 11 rebounds, but was the only Nuggets player to see time who didn’t reach double-figure scoring. He finished with four points. … Jokic had six rebounds.

KEEP PUSHING

Malone’s relief after the game followed his insistence before tip-off that there was still plenty of reason to focus.

“I think it’s so important to make sure you’re playing at the highest level you possibly can going into the postseason,” Malone said. “And we’ve still got some things to play for. Being a division champion is something that we talk about. Trying to get that one seed, why not us? With 13 games to go, way too early to talk about preservation mode.”

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Continue their road trip Friday at New York.

WARRIORS HOLD ONTO TOP SEED…..FOR NOW

The Golden State Warriors have hung onto their half-game lead over Denver in the NBA’s Western Conference. Kevin Durant had 15 points, six assists and three blocked shots as the Warriors blew out the Pacers, 112-89. Durant decided to play hours after childhood friend Cliff Dixon was shot to death in Atlanta. Stephen Curry scored 12 of his 15 points with four 3-pointers while Golden State outscored Indiana, 35-19 in the third quarter.