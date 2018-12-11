Nuggets stave off Grizzly attack 105-99; Butler hurt in 76ers win

Little surprise, Nikola Jokic had another big game.

Pleasant surprise, Monte Morris found a groove.

Jokic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Morris tied a career high with 20 points and the injury-depleted Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 105-99 on Monday night.

Morris gave the Nuggets the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 5:22 remaining. The reserve also had five assists and five rebounds.

“Monte Morris was MVP of the game,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “He was phenomenal tonight. His floor game. His shot making. His rebounding. His playmaking. We do not win that game without Monte.”

Over the offseason, Morris overhauled his jumper — more of a follow-through, less of a flicking motion — and it has given him added confidence. He also received some recent advice from Malone that he has taken to heart — if a defender is guarding him too close, don’t run the play, just attack the basket.

So that’s what he’s been doing. He scored 15 points in the second half.

“I have to change my mindset from being that facilitator and scoring here and there to being more in attack mode for the team,” Morris said. “Especially with guys out.”

Mason Plumlee added 12 points and 10 rebounds in his first start of the season for the Nuggets, who were missing Gary Harris, Paul Millsap and Will Barton due to injuries. Jamal Murray also was dealing with a bruised right shin and took a hard hit on a screen just before halftime, knocking the wind out of him. He finished with 16 points.

“We’re just a deep team,” Plumlee said. “We have a lot of guys that can play and we have some guys that you haven’t even seen yet.”

This was a tightly contested game that featured 15 lead changes. Neither team opened more than an eight-point advantage.

“They made extra plays,” said Mike Conley, who had 19 points for Memphis despite playing with a dislocated right pointer finger. “On our end, we didn’t execute our offense. Guys weren’t ready to shoot the ball. We weren’t all in sync at the right time. When you aren’t playing on the same page late in the game like that, it’s hard to win.”

Conley pulled the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies to 98-97 with 3:44 left on a three-point play, but the Nuggets responded with baskets from Jokic and Murray.

It was a little more high-scoring than their Nov. 7 contest, when the Grizzlies won 89-87. In that game, Jokic attempted just one shot.

This time, Jokic was more aggressive in going 9 of 14 from the floor.

“He had to play better with all those guys out,” said Marc Gasol, who scored seven points for Memphis. “Tonight, there wasn’t much we could do about him.”

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies had a stretch in the first half where they hit 11 straight shots. … F JaMychal Green had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Nuggets: The Nuggets returned home after a 3-2 trip. … Denver and Memphis each had 22 assists.

YOUNG AT HEART

On Monday, the Nuggets signed veteran guard Nick Young under the injury hardship relief exception granted by the NBA. He didn’t get in the game against the Grizzlies, but the team plans on getting Young up to speed quickly. Malone said Young brings a little more of a long-range threat to the floor.

Young has been a 37.6 percent shooter from 3-point land for Golden State, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia, Los Angeles Clippers and Washington.

“Whatever uniform he’s worn, he’s a proven scorer and a proven shooter,” Malone said.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Portland on Wednesday.

Nuggets: Face Oklahoma City on Friday in the second of a four-game homestand.

NBA MONDAY

–The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons for the second time in four days, but the victory may have come at a heavy price. Forward Jimmy Butler had to leave with a groin injury in the first half of the Sixers’ 116-102 win over the Pistons in Philadelphia. Butler scored 38 points in each of the Sixers’ previous two games before he was forced to leave Monday’s contest following a scoreless performance. Joel Embiid scored 24 points after being given the night off in the 76ers’ previous game. Ben Simmons added 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting and had team highs of 10 rebounds and seven assists. Philadelphia improved to an NBA-best 14-1 at home and 19-9 overall as the 76ers try to catch Toronto for the Atlantic Division lead.

— Stephen Curry was 7-for-14 from beyond the arc while furnishing 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the Warriors’ 116-108 decision over the Timberwolves. Klay Thompson scored 26 points and Kevin Durant had 22 in Golden State’s fourth straight win. Draymond Green returned form an 11-game injury absence and chipped in seven points, 10 boards and seven assists.

— Kyle Kuzma poured in 33 points and in the Lakers’ 108-105 win against the Heat. LeBron James came within one rebound of a triple-double, finishing with 28 points and 12 assists as Los Angeles won for the 13th time in 17 games. It was the final meeting between James and former teammate Dwyane Wade, who is retiring after the season.

— Eric Bledsoe had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucks hammered the Cavaliers, 108-92. Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting for Milwaukee, which played without Giannis Antetokounmpo because of neck soreness on the second night of back-to-back games.

— Paul George went 5 of 6 from 3-point range in scoring 31 points for the Thunder in a 122-113 victory against the Jazz. Steven Adams delivered 22 points and Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists despite missing 14 of his 18 shots.

— Patrick Beverley made two free throws with 33.3 seconds left in overtime to break a tie and lead the Clippers past the Suns, 123-119. Tobias Harris finished with 33 points and eight rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari scored 16 of his 25 points after halftime.

— Marcus Morris Sr. had a season-high 31 points and Jayson Tatum contributed 21 in the Celtics’ sixth consecutive win, 113-100 against New Orleans. Jaylen Brown scored 19 points in helping Boston win without Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Aaron Baynes.

— The Pacers earned a 109-101 win over the Wizards behind Myles Turner’s season-high 26 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points for Indiana, which blew most of a 25-point, third-quarter lead before winning its fourth in a row.

— The Mavericks have their first 10-game home winning streak in 11 seasons after Harrison Barnes contributed 19 points and rookie Jalen Brunson added a season-best 17 in a 101-76 stifling of the Magic. Rookie Luka Doncic had 11 rebounds and a season-high nine assists to offset a 2-for-11 shooting performance, finishing with seven points.

— De’Aaron Fox scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half of the Kings’ 108-89 romp over the Bulls. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III added 16 points apiece as Sacramento closed out a 3-1 road trip.