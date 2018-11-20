Nuggets slide continues; Kemba Walker drops another huge point night for Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks have been plagued lately by sluggish first-half performances.

They got away with it again Monday night.

The Bucks fell behind by 17 points before rallying to down the Denver Nuggets 104-98. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and Eric Bledsoe added 23, including two late 3-pointers.

Antetokounmpo added 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, which came from 22 down in the first half to beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. The Bucks also fell behind by double digits in the first quarter in a loss to Memphis on Wednesday.

“We’ve got to do a better job to try to set the tone,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think we did a better job this game, but we can do a lot better. I think our talent saves us. I feel like we are so talented that even when we are down 10, down 15, we can always get back into the game.”

The Bucks swept the two-game season series against the Nuggets for the first time since 2009-10.

Jamal Murray had 17 points, eight rebounds and a season-best nine assists for Denver, which has lost six of its last seven games.

“We still have confidence. We just aren’t winning games,” Murray said.

Nikola Jokic had 20 points, Gary Harris 14 and Malik Beasley chipped in with a season-high 12 points off the bench.

“I was really pleased with the fight and the competitive spirit. We gave ourselves a chance against a very good basketball team on the road,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “But there are no moral victories. We’ve got to start winning these games.”

The Bucks led 78-77 heading to fourth quarter. The teams exchanged leads until Milwaukee went on a late 8-0 run that featured a pair of 3-pointers by Bledsoe.

“I think Eric is in a really good place,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He is understanding what we need in different moments.”

Denver pulled within two points with less than a minute left on Jokic’s 3 but Khris Middleton, who had been 0 for 7 from deep, answered with a 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 103-98 with 27 seconds left.

After trailing by 10 to start the third quarter, the Bucks grabbed the lead late in the period on a slam dunk by Antetokounmpo.

Denver used a 17-4 to start the second quarter to build a 17-point lead and held a 56-46 advantage at the half. Milwaukee closed the half on a 10-3 run.

The Nuggets led 29-25 after the first quarter, sparked by nine points from Gary Harris.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Shot 6 of 21 from 3-point range in the first half. .With 11 first-half points, Murray was the lone Denver player to reach double figures, although all nine players who saw action scored. …Malone was whistled for a technical foul in the third quarter after arguing an offensive foul call on Juancho Hernangomez.

Bucks: Lopez had seven first-quarter rebounds. He entered the game averaging 3.3 rebounds. .Antetokounmpo and Middleton combined to shoot 1 for 14 from 3-point range.

LONG-RANGE LOPEZ

Brook Lopez, who connected on a career-high eight 3-pointers when the teams met earlier this month, was just 2 of 7 from deep but both turned out to be clutch. Lopez’s 3-pointer late in the first half helped fuel a Bucks’ rally. His 3 with 2:41 left in the game gave the Bucks a six-point lead.

TURNOVER TROUBLES

Although Murray nearly recorded his first career triple-double, he also committed five turnovers.

“He did some good things out there for us. For him, the challenge is going to be valuing the basketball,” Malone said. “As a starting point guard, you can’t have five turnovers.”

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

Bucks: Host Portland on Wednesday.

AROUND THE NBA MONDAY

–Kemba Walker continues to have the hot hand for the Charlotte Hornets. Walker followed up his team-record 60-point performance in Saturday’s loss to the 76ers by torching the Celtics for 43 in the Hornets’ 117-112 victory over Boston. Walker nailed seven 3-pointers, shot 14-for-25 overall and delivered 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Charlotte secure its first win over the Celtics in eight tries. Jeremy Lamb had 18 points and Willy Hernangomez added 14 for the NBA’s Southeast Division leaders. Kyrie Irving had 27 points and 11 assists for the Celts, who have lost six of their last nine games.

— The 76ers are 9-0 at home after Joel Embiid poured in 19 of his 33 points in the second half and finished with 17 rebounds in a 119-114 victory against the Suns. Ben Simmons added 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in Philadelphia’s third consecutive win.

— The Kings spoiled Russell Westbrook’s return to the Oklahoma City lineup as Buddy Hield made three consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter and scored 25 points in Sacramento’s 117-113 triumph over the Thunder. Westbrook had 20 points and 13 assists in his first game back since missing five straight with a left ankle sprain.

— The Clippers claimed their fifth straight win as Montrezl Harrell furnished 25 points and 11 rebounds in a 127-119 decision over the Hawks. Lou Williams added 16 points and a season-high 11 assists for Los Angeles, which erased a 15-point deficit in the second half for the second consecutive game.

— Mike Conley scored 28 points and the Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat Dallas, 98-88. Marc Gasol had 17 points and 15 rebounds as Memphis won its fourth straight and ended the Mavericks’ four-game winning streak.

— Julius Randle had a triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in only 25 minutes of the Pelicans’ 140-126 shootout win over the Spurs. Anthony Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, E’Twaun Moore finished with 24 points and Jrue Holiday had 21 for New Orleans.

— Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points and Domantas Sabonis nearly had a triple-double as the Pacers crushed the Jazz, 121-94. Sabonis had 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists to help Indiana win its third in a row despite the absence of injured All-Star Victor Oladipo.

— The Pistons coasted to a 113-102 win over the Cavaliers behind Andre Drummond’s 23 points and 16 boards. Blake Griffin added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, which led by 20 at halftime and dropped Cleveland to a league-worst 2-13.