Nuggets hand Lakers worst loss in history of series

The Denver Nuggets have never been better against the Lakers.

Paul Millsap, Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley scored 20 points apiece, and the Nuggets rolled to their most lopsided victory ever over Los Angeles, a 117-85 rout on Tuesday night.

The 32-point margin surpassed a 29-point win in 1993.

“I thought we came out and just took it to them,” Millsap said. “Our halfcourt defense was tremendous. We were not allowing them to get any shots. We could have done a little better job of shutting them down in the paint but overall I think we did a really good job of coming in and establishing what we wanted to do, paying attention to the game plan. And it completely took them out of their game.”

Nikola Jokic added 14 points and Juancho Hernangomez had 12 for the Nuggets, who won their fourth in a row.

Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points for Los Angeles, while LeBron James and Brandon Ingram added 14 apiece.

The Lakers, who handed the Nuggets their first loss of the season in late October in Los Angeles, struggled to find their shooting touch against Denver’s defensive pressure.

The Lakers were outshot 48.5 percent to 39.5 percent and finished just 5 of 35 (14.3 percent) from 3-point range. And for the 10th time this season, the Nuggets held an opponent to under 100 points.

“I’ve thought we were a defensive team in my head for a while now but this year it is our identity,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “It speaks to the buy-in and commitment and the fact that our guys realize that regardless of the offense, when we defend, we are a team that can beat anyone. We have done that against really good teams and really good players. Tonight was another example of that.”

Up by eight at the half, the Nuggets stretched their lead to 89-71 with a strong third quarter. Jokic started the Nuggets’ third by hitting a pair of 3s and Mason Plumlee’s tip-in just before the quarter ended put Denver in front by 18 points going into the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets kept the pressure on in the final period, outscoring the Lakers down the stretch 28-14.

“We stayed in it as much as we could, stopped the dam from running over,” James said. “At one point it broke open because we couldn’t make shots.”

Denver led 58-50 at the half, getting a boost from Millsap, who converted a three-point play and then hustled down the floor for a soaring block of Ingram’s attempted layup in the last 39 seconds of the second quarter. Millsap had 16 points in the first half.

TIP-INS

Lakers: G Rajon Rondo remains sidelined with a broken right hand. He’s missed the last six games but is making progress. He has been cleared to take part in non-contact basketball activities.

Nuggets: G Gary Harris missed a second consecutive game with left ankle soreness. Torrey Craig again started in his place. … Millsap also had 11 rebounds, giving him his fourth double-double of the season. … Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders watched the game from courtside seats.

INJURY UPDATE

Lonzo Ball, who had seven points in just over 18 minutes, missed most of the second half after spraining his left ankle earlier in the game.

“He sprained his left ankle pretty good but he wanted to give it a go,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “The way he was moving out there, it just didn’t feel right to leave him on the court so we got him out there.”

His playing status going forward was uncertain.

“We’ll probably get a better idea of what we’re dealing with after this flight and into tomorrow,” Walton added.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Opens four-game homestand against Indiana on Thursday night.

Nuggets: Kick off a five-game road trip at Portland on Friday night.

AROUND THE NBA

–The Toronto Raptors own a six-game winning streak following a long-range shooting barrage in the fourth quarter Memphis. The Raptors went 7-for-12 from beyond the arc in the final period to beat the Grizzlies, 122-114. Kyle Lowry was 5-for-8 from 3-point range and scored a team-high 24 points while collecting six assists. Fred VanVleet added 18 points on 6 of 6 shooting, including three from downtown in the fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the sizzling Raptors, who own the NBA’s best record at 18-4 and lead the Atlantic Division by four games over Philadelphia.

— Bojan Bogdanovic sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds to play to help the Pacers escape with a 109-104 victory at Phoenix. Doug McDermott and Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points apiece for Indiana.

— The Pistons held New York to 30 percent shooting in the first half and 40 percent for the game in a 115-108 victory. Blake Griffin dropped in a game-high 30 points for the Pistons, while Stanley Johnson and Reggie Jackson each added 21.

— Atlanta ended a seven-game road losing streak as Trae Young finished with 17 points and 10 assists in the Hawks’ 115-113 win at Miami. Taurean Prince scored 18 points and John Collins added 16 for the Hawks, who dealt Miami its sixth straight home loss.