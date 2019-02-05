Nuggets fall out of first in West with blowout loss to Pistons

For the second straight game, the Detroit Pistons had a big third-quarter lead at home.

This time, they kept pouring it on.

Andre Drummond scored 14 of his season-high 27 points in the third and the Pistons snapped Denver’s six-game winning streak, beating the Nuggets 129-103 on Monday night.

Detroit blew a 25-point lead in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, but the Pistons never allowed Denver to make much of a run in the second half. Blake Griffin added 17 points for Detroit, and Reggie Jackson scored 14.

“Played with the same energy we had in that Clippers game, but sustained it for the full game,” Drummond said. “That last game really hurt.”

Trey Lyles had 20 points for the Nuggets, who dropped out of a tie with Golden State for the best record in the Western Conference.

Denver was without forward Paul Millsap, sidelined by right ankle soreness, and the Nuggets were also missing Gary Harris (right adductor strain) and Jamal Murray (left ankle sprain). Denver looked sharp early, scoring 36 points in the first quarter, but the Nuggets managed only 19 in the second and trailed 68-55 at halftime.

“Regardless of how many bodies we had, we didn’t defend at all,” coach Michael Malone said. “Andre Drummond completely dominated us all game. He’s an outstanding player, but 14 points and eight rebounds is a really good game for most players, and he had that in the third quarter.”

Drummond’s work was done after three quarters. None of the Pistons’ starters played in the fourth, and the backups extended the lead.

Detroit’s collapse against the Clippers began toward the end of the third, but that didn’t happen this time. The Pistons were up 97-83 after three. Stanley Johnson then opened the fourth with a three-point play and a 3-pointer, and Luke Kennard added a 3 of his own to push the lead to 23.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

AROUND THE NBA MONDAY

—James Harden reached the 30-point mark for the 27th straight game by torching the Suns for 44 in the Rockets’ 118-110 victory at Phoenix. Harden joined Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Rick Barry as the only players with 20 games of at least 40 points in the first 50 of a season.

— Giannis Antetokounmpo had game highs of 30 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in the Bucks’ fourth straight win, a 113-94 rout of the Nets in Brooklyn. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 16 points and Eric Bledsoe added 15 to help Milwaukee improve to a league-best 39-13.

— Darren Collison capped a 22-point performance with a 3-pointer and a free throw during the final two minutes of the Pacers’ 109-107 win at New Orleans. Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Myles Turner added 15 points and nine rebounds in Indiana’s second straight win since a four-game slide.

— Marvin Bagley III came off the bench to score 24 points in the Kings’ 127-112 win against the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox dropped in 20 points and Yogi Ferrell had 19 for Sacramento, which shot 56 percent in its third straight win.

— Taurean Prince scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and hit five of Atlanta’s 20 3-pointers in a 137-129 downing of the Wizards in Washington. Rookie guard Kevin Huerter drained five 3s and was among nine Atlanta players scoring in double figures, finishing with 19 points.