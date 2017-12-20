Nuclear Regulator Downplays Safety Warnings In US

The federal agency responsible for safety at the nation’s 61 nuclear power plants is ignoring warnings about potential disasters.

That’s according to the Better Government Association, a Chicago-based nonprofit news outlet. A BGA investigation finds employees from U.S. nuclear power plants filed nearly 700 complaints with the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission in recent years, claiming retaliation for raising safety concerns, records show. The agency found no wrongdoing.

NRC officials also overrule recommendations from their own technical experts on protecting against floods, equipment failures, power outages and other problems, the BGA says.