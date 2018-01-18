NU Spring Game Set For April 21

Reserved tickets for the game are $10 each and will go on sale to season ticket holders on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. More details on ticket sales will be available closer to the on-sale date. Husker fans are also encouraged to join the 2018 Nebraska Football Season Ticket Request List now by visiting Huskers.com/tickets.

All sections of Memorial Stadium will be available for the 2018 Spring Game. The largest crowd for the Red-White Spring Game was 80,149 in 2008, and the contest has drawn better than 54,000 fans each year since 2004.