NU FOOTBALL THRILLING GAMES THROUGH THE YEARS

Nebraska’s Jordan Westerkamp catches the winning pass vs. Northwestern on Nov. 2, 2013 in Lincoln. (AP photo)

By Kevin Horn, KCOW Radio & Panhandle Post

Saturday’s 27-24 Nebraska football victory over Northwestern – thanks to a 49-yard pass from Ron Kellog III to Jordan Westerkamp on the final play of the game – is believed to be the first time in Nebraska football history – which dates to 1890 – that Nebraska won a contest on the game’s final play in which the Big Red scored a touchdown in regulation. (Click on audio link below)

Here are some last minute Husker wins and losses through the years:

2012 – Nebraska 28, Michigan State 24. In East Lansing, the Huskers score the winning touchdown with six seconds remaining on a 9-yard pass from Taylor Martinez to Jamal Turner.

2010 – Nebraska 31, Iowa State 30 (OT). In Ames, the Cyclones score a touchdown and then attempt a two-point conversion to win the game. However, Nebraska’s Eric Hagg intercepted the ISU pass to win the game for Nebraska.

2009 – Texas 13, Nebraska 12. At the Big XII Championship game in Arlington, Texas, the Longhorns kick a 46-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to win the game.

2009 – Virginia Tech 16, Nebraska 15. In Blacksburg, Tech scores a touchdown on an 11-yard pass play with 21 seconds left in the game to claim victory.

2008 – Texas Tech 37, Nebraska 31 (OT). In Lubbock, after scoring the go ahead touchdown in overtime, the Red Raiders intercept a Joe Ganz pass to win the game.

2006 – Nebraska 28, Texas A&M 27. In College Station, Nebraska scores a touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Zac Taylor to Maurice Purify with 21 seconds remaining in the game.

2006 – Texas 22, Nebraska 20. In Lincoln, Texas kicks a 22-yard field goal with 23 seconds left in the game to claim victory.

2006 – Nebraska 39, Kansas 32 (OT). In Lincoln, a fourth down pass by Kansas from the Nebraska 9-yard line falls incomplete.

2005 – Texas Tech 34, Nebraska 31. In Lincoln, Texas Tech scores a touchdown on a 10-yard pass with 12 seconds left in the game.

2005 – Nebraska 27, Iowa State 20 (2 OT). In Lincoln, with the Huskers leading 27-20 in the second overtime, the Husker defense stops Iowa State when Cyclone quarterback Bret Meyer’s fourth down pass to Austin Flynn falls incomplete. ISU had the ball at the NU 16 yard line.

2005 – Nebraska 7, Pittsburgh 6. In Lincoln, Husker lineman Adam Ickes blocks a 46-yard field goal attempt by Pittsburgh with no time left on the clock to secure a Nebraska victory.

2000 – Nebraska 34, Colorado 32. In Lincoln, a Josh Brown 29-yard field goal as time expired wins the game for Nebraska.

2000 – Nebraska 27, Notre Dame 24 (OT). In South Bend, NU quarterback Eric Crouch scores on a seven-yard run to win the game for NU.

1999 – Nebraska 33, Colorado 30 (OT). In Boulder, NU quarteback Eric Crouch scores on a one-yard run to win the game for NU.

1997 – Nebraska 45, Missouri 38 (OT). In Columbia, Husker receiver Matt Davison catches a 12-yard pass from Scott Frost as time expires in regulation to force overtime. NU scores in OT on a 12-yard-run by Scott Frost and then the Blackshirts sack Missouri quarterback Corby Jones on fourth down at the NU 22-yard line to win the game.

1994 Orange Bowl – Florida State 18, Nebraska 16. In Miami, Florida State kicks a 22-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the game to take the lead. Nebraska then quickly moves down field, but a 45-yard field goal attempt by NU’s Byron Bennett with no time left on the clock sailed wide left.

1993 – Nebraska 21, Kansas 20. In Lawrence, Kansas scores a touchdown with 52 seconds left in the game to pull within one point. However, the Jayhawks 2-point converstion attempt fails.

1986 – Oklahoma 20, Nebraska 17. In Lincoln, the Sooners kick a field goal with six seconds left in the game to win.

1986 – Nebraska 27, South Carolina 24. In Columbia, Husker defender Brian Siebler intercepts a SC pass at the Nebraska 10-yard line with 38 seconds left in the game to secure victory. NU scored the go-ahead touchdown with only 1:26 left in the game.

1984 Orange Bowl – Miami 31, Nebraska 30. In Miami, the Huskers scored a touchdown on a 24-yard run by Jeff Smith with 48 seconds left in the game. However, Nebraska’s two-point converstion pass attempt was incomplete.

1982 – Penn State 27, Nebraska 24. At University Park, Penn State scores a touchdown on a two-yard pass with four second left in the game.

1980 – Oklahoma 21, Nebraska 17. In Lincoln, the Sooners score the winning touchdown on a one-yard run with 56 seconds left in the game.

1980 – Florida State 18, Nebraska 14. In Lincoln, the Huskers drove to the Florida State 3-yard-line with 12 seconds left in the game, but failed to score the winning TD when quarterback Jeff Quinn fumbled while attempting to pass, and Florida State recovered.

1980 Cotton Bowl – Houston 17, Nebraska 14. In Dallas, Houston scores the winning touchdown on a six-yard pass with 12 seconds left in the game.

1976 – Oklahoma 20, Nebraska 17. In Lincoln, the Sooners scored the winning touchdown on a three-yard run with 38 seconds left in the game.

1973 – Missouri 13, Nebraska 12. In Columbia, Nebraska scores on a 22-yard pass from David Humm to Rich Bahe with one minute left in the game, but the Huskers two-point conversion attempt fails.

1972 – Nebraska 23, Iowa State 23. In Ames, Iowa State scores a touchdown on a 24-yard pass with 23 seconds left in the game. However, the Cyclones missed the extra point attempt, blowing a chance to upset second-ranked Nebraska.

1972 – UCLA 20, Nebraska 17. In Los Angeles, the Bruins kick a 30-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the game to end Nebraska’s 32-game unbeaten streak.

1970 – Nebraska 28, Oklahoma 21. In Lincoln, the Huskers’ Jim Anderson intercepted an Oklahoma pass in the end zone on the game’s final play.

1968 – Nebraska 13, Wyoming 10. In Lincoln, the Huskers’ Paul Rogers kicks a 51-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in the game to win the contest for the Big Red.

1966 – Oklahoma 10, Nebraska 9. In Norman, the Sooners kick a 21-yard field goal with 48 seconds left in the contest to win the game.

1965 – Nebraska 16, Missouri 14. In Columbia, the Huskers Marv Mueller intercepts a Missouri pass on the NU two-yard line on the final play of the game.

1959 – Nebraska 25, Oklahoma 21. In Lincoln, Ron Meade intercepted an Oklahoma pass in the end zone with less than one minute left in the game to end Oklahoma’s 74 conference game unbeaten streak.