NSP Urges Nebraskans to Prepare for Winter Storm

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is urging motorists to be prepared for the potential of hazardous conditions with an expected winter storm this week. The storm could make driving difficult in various parts of the state.

“The storm forecasted for this week could make for dangerous driving conditions across a large portion of the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Drivers should be prepared by staying up-to-date on the forecast and plan ahead if you need to travel.”

Travelers are urged to stay up-to-date on travel conditions with information available through Nebraska 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or Nebraska 511’s smartphone app.

NSP also issues the following reminders for motorists traveling in extreme weather conditions:

Always wear your seat belt and never drive faster than conditions allow.

Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility. Travel only when absolutely necessary.

If you must travel, use well-traveled routes and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Let others know where you are going, your route, and when you will arrive.

If you do become stranded while traveling, stay in your vehicle until help arrives. Wind chill and freezing temperatures can be life threatening.

If your vehicle becomes stuck, run your motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide.

Carry a red flag or bandana in your car and attach it to the outside to signal for help.

Be sure to keep a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle as you travel. Some basic items to include are: First Aid Kit, phone charger, ice scraper, shovel, small bag of sand, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories, jumper cables, tow rope, tool kit, matches, candles, red flag or bandana, high energy or dehydrated foods, and bottled water.

The NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.