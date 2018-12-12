NSP Troopers Uninjured In Scottsbluff Traffic Accident

(NSP Photo)

By: Cody Thomas, Public Relations Director

Two Nebraska State Patrol troopers were uninjured late Tuesday evening after the marked NSP cruiser they were driving was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in Scottsbluff.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Tuesday, December 11, when the troopers were traveling westbound on Highway 26, proceeding through a flashing yellow traffic light. At that moment, a 2003 Dodge Stratus was traveling southbound on 5th avenue, ran the flashing red traffic light, and struck the passenger side of the patrol unit.

Both troopers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and suffered no significant injuries. The three occupants of the Stratus also suffered no significant injuries. Both vehicles were totaled.

NSP asked the Scottsbluff Police Department to investigate the crash. Scottsbluff Police issued a citation for violation of a traffic signal to the driver of the Stratus.