NSP Trooper Attends State Of The Union Address

As President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union Address Tuesday evening, Nebraska State Trooper John Lewis was among a few Nebraskans in the audience inside the United States Capitol House of Representatives Chamber. Trooper Lewis was invited to attend as the guest of Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse.

“I can’t thank Senator Sasse enough for this incredible opportunity,” said Trooper Lewis. “My sincere hope is that this continues to highlight the ability each of us has to make a difference for somebody in need. It was an honor to represent so many Nebraskans who do that every day.”

Each member of Congress can invite one person. Senator Sasse chose Trooper Lewis after seeing the extraordinary work done by Lewis, his family, and neighbors on behalf of victims of Hurricane Irma. The story received national attention on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“Nebraskans know we can count on each other when we need it the most – Trooper Lewis took that truth to another level,” said Senator Sasse, when announcing the invitation this week. “This past Christmas, he led an effort to match Nebraskans with families in Florida recovering from Hurricane Irma’s devastation by providing much needed supplies, relief, and holiday cheer to folks who lost nearly everything. Trooper Lewis and the Nebraskans who pitched in to help are shining examples of what make our communities so great.”

“We are extremely proud of Trooper Lewis,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the president said last night, law enforcement officers across this country do extraordinary things every day. John’s work stands as a great example of the heart for public service we see in troopers throughout the Nebraska State Patrol.”

Trooper Lewis serves in the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division stationed in Lincoln and has been with NSP since 2002.