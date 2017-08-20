NSP Troop E Completes Sheridan County Special Enforcement

AUGUST 18, 2017 (SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E –

Scottsbluff have completed a six-week special enforcement in Sheridan County. During the effort,

troopers removed two impaired drivers from the road.

The special enforcement ran from July 1 through August 15, in Sheridan County. The special enforcement

included vehicle checks and high visibility patrols during all hours of the day.

In addition to the two arrests for DUI, troopers made five arrests for misdemeanor drug possession.

Troopers also issued citations and warnings for speeding (215), Driving Under Suspension (2), No Proof

of Insurance (1), Open Container (1), No Seat Belt (7) and made five motorist assists.

There was one fatality accident in Sheridan County during the enforcement, approximately six miles south

of Whiteclay on Highway 87. Alcohol was a factor in the crash and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $12,375 from the Nebraska Department

of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).