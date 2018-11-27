Troopers seize 78 lbs of marijuana in two traffic stops in western Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol seized 78 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people in two recent traffic stops on Interstate 80 near North Platte.

The first traffic stop occurred on Sunday, Nov. 18, when NSP received a report of a Chevrolet Impala speeding and failing to maintain in a lane while traveling eastbound on I-80. A trooper located the vehicle and made contact with the driver at exit 179. During the encounter, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 48 pounds of high grade marijuana concealed in luggage. The driver, Doreen Cahill, 27, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Cahill was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Information on the November 18 traffic stop could not be released previously because of an ongoing investigation.

The second traffic stop occurred at approximately 1:10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, when a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Equinox fail to signal near mile marker 189 on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. A search was conducted and revealed 30 pounds of high grade marijuana. The driver and passenger were both arrested and interviewed.



Following interviews, the driver was released. The passenger, a 17-year-old juvenile from California, was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.