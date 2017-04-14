NSP Seeking More Info On Crawford Residents

On February 17, 2017, the Nebraska State Patrol arrested Calinda Barthel, aka Calinda Vantine of Crawford, Nebraska and Kelley Haller of Chadron, Nebraska.

The arrests were the result of an investigation into allegations that the women committed theft by

leasing pastureland in Sioux County, Nebraska. Fifteen felony counts charged to the two women have

been bound over to district courts in Sioux and Dawes Counties. Alleged victims of these crimes are

from Wyoming, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking additional information from anyone who has contacted either

Calinda Barthel or Kelly Heller regarding leased pastureland. Contact Inv. Keith Drinkwalter at

(308)432-6131 or the Sioux County Attorney’s office at (308) 668-2466.