NSP, Scottsbluff Bomb Squads destroy blasting caps found in Box Butte Co.

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol and Scottsbluff Police Department Bomb Squads have disposed of seventeen blasting caps that were found in a Box Butte County residence.



The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rural residence after receiving a report that seventeen silver blasting caps had been found in a shed.

The caps were safely removed from the shed by sheriff’s deputies, who then alerted NSP to the situation. Troopers and officers were able to render the devices safe using counter charges.

“Explosive devices are extremely dangerous, especially if you’re not sure where or when they came from,” said Lt. Jim DeFreece, Commander of the NSP Bomb Squad. “If you ever find a device like this, or any other that may be explosive, call 911 and alert your local law enforcement agency immediately.”

The NSP Bomb Squads works with local law enforcement throughout the state to assist in these matters and would like to thank the Scottsbluff Police Department for their assistance in this case.