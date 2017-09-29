NSP Removes Three Impaired Drivers During Special Enforcement

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Headquarters Troop – Lincoln removed three impaired drivers from the road during a one-night special enforcement this week in Lancaster County.

The enforcement ran from the evening hours of September 28 to the morning hours of September 29

in conjunction with a concert performed by Luke Bryan on a farm just west of Lincoln. The operation

included vehicle checks and saturation patrols.

In addition to three arrests for Driving Under the Influence, Troopers also issued a citation for Speeding

(1) and apprehended one fugitive.

The enforcement was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $1,100 from the Nebraska Department

of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).