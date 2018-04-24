NSP Removes 16 Impaired Drivers In 4/20 Enforcement, 193 Arrested/Cited For Drugs

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) removed 16 impaired drivers during special enforcement operations over the weekend, coinciding with a national enforcement campaign around 4/20.

“Troopers work every day from border to border in Nebraska to take impaired drivers off the road,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “This weekend, NSP joined agencies all over the country to stress the dangers of drugged driving.”

Troopers arrested two people for driving under the influence of drugs and 14 people for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A number of people were also arrested or cited for drug-related charges, including possession of marijuana – less than one ounce (61), possession of marijuana – more than one ounce and less than one pound (31), possession of a controlled substance (39), possession with intent to deliver (2), and possession of drug paraphernalia (60).

These statistics include a special enforcement operation on April 20 conducted by troopers in Troop A – Omaha and Troop H – Lincoln, funded in part by a grant for $4,200 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO), and a special enforcement operation in Keith County on April 22 conducted by troopers in Troop D – North Platte.