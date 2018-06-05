NSP Releases Details On Severe Rollover Accident North Of Alliance



According to Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Kevin Krzyzanowski, On Friday June 1st there was a one-vehicle rollover accident north of Alliance at the intersection of Highway 385 and Nance Road near BNSF railroad tracks.

A 1987 Fret FLC Tractor Semi with trailer driven by Dale Skurdlant (61) of Alliance was turning right onto Nance Road. A black 2006 Chevrolet Colorado truck driven by Ronald Claussen (67) of Lakewood, CO attempted to go around Skurdlant’s vehicle on the right, collided, and proceeded into the east ditch west of BNSF railroad tracks rolling the vehicle over.

Skurdlant stated he swung his vehicle left and then turned right in order to make the turn. Claussen said he observed Skurdlant’s vehicle swing left and attempted to go around him on the right when he observed the vehicle and turned right. Claussen said he decided to go into the ditch to avoid Skurdlant’s vehicle. Skurdlant reported to the NSP that Claussen’s vehicle collided with his and went into the ditch where it rolled. There were five other passengers in Clauseen’s vehicle including Harry Clauseen (93) of Denver, Pamela Claussen (66) of Lakewood, Shawn Claussen of Arvada, Kimberly Wolf (34) of Arvada , and Sierra Wolf (2) of Arvada. Ronald, Harry, Pamela, Kimberly, and Sierra were transported to Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance with injuries. No fatalities were reported. No alcohol or drugs were involved in this accident. Seat belts restraints were in use in both vehicles along with a child safety seat.

Following this severe accident BNSF railway shut down north bound tracks until the accident was cleared by Nebraska State Patrol, Alliance Fire Department, and Alliance Police Department. The 1987 Fret received an estimated damage of $500 and the 2006 Chevrolet received damage of $30,000.

Below is an accident diagram from the NSP.

