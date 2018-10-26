NSP Releases Details On Highway 385 Arrest North Of Alliance

At approximately 7:15pm on Thursday the Nebraska State Patrol and Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office were called to a situation on Highway 385, north of Alliance near mile marker 112.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an arrest was made Thursday night on the east side of Highway 385 after a search was conducted for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), drug paraphernalia, and obstruction. The Nebraska State Patrol says the subject did resist when being placed under arrest, and was booked into the Box Butte County jail. No names are being released at this time. Nebraska State Patrol was assisted by the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department.