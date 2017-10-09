NSP Releases Details On Highway 385 Accident Near Angora

According to the Nebraska State Patrol Troop D/E Communications office, on Saturday night a fatality accident occurred on Highway 385. The accident was at mile marker 90, north of Angora. (Angora is south of Alliance.)

NSP dispatch services reports that at 7:39pm on October 7th Braxton Fuller, age 22 of Casper, Wyoming was driving a Jeep north bound and struck a semi, killing Fuller. The Jeep came to a rest on the east side of Highway 385. The semi, driven by Bernie Wynne, age 75 of Scottsbluff. was traveling south bound and, after colliding with the Jeep, became engulfed in flames. At that point the semi struck a parked car on the west side of highway 385, reportedly setting it on fire. Wynne suffered minor injuries.

Seat belts were in use by both drivers, and air bags did deploy. Panhandle Post asked the NSP if alcohol or drugs were involved in this accident, and they could give us no further information.