NSP Release Details On Highway 385 Rollover South Of Alliance

The Nebraska State Patrol has released information to Panhandle Post on a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred on October 10th at 6:28pm. A vehicle driven by Nicholas Cardona of Holdrege was driving south bound on Highway 385 on an unopened construction road. Cardona struck roadwork equipment, causing his vehicle to roll near mile marker 105 near Dinklage Feedlot. Cardona was transported to Box Butte General Hospital along with passenger Nathaniel Salazar of Scottsbluff. Cardona was later flown to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.