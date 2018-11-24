NSP, NDOT urge drivers to prepare for winter storm

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) are urging motorists to be prepared for hazardous conditions with an expected winter storm. The combination of snow and wind may make travel difficult Sunday.

The storm, which is expected to bring several inches of snow with winds gusting near 50 miles per hour, has prompted winter storm advisories or blizzard warnings for most of the state, including a blizzard warning for an extended portion of Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Cozad Sunday.

“We hope this has been a festive Thanksgiving weekend, but it’s important for drivers to be prepared for the trip home,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol.

Travelers are urged to stay up-to-date on travel conditions with information available through Nebraska 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or the Nebraska 511 app.

“NDOT and our partners throughout Nebraska will work diligently to keep Nebraska’s roads clear,” said Kyle Schneweis, director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “Drivers can do their part by staying engaged in the drive and being as prepared as possible before they hit the road.”

Drivers should follow these reminders for motorists traveling in extreme weather conditions:

Always wear your seat belt and never drive faster than conditions allow.

Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility. Travel only when absolutely necessary.

If you must travel, use well-traveled routes and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Let others know where you are going, your route, and when you will arrive.

If you do become stranded while traveling, stay in your vehicle until help arrives.

If your vehicle becomes stuck, run your motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide. Have a red flag or bandana to signal for help.

Be sure to keep a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle as you travel.

The NSP Highway Helpline is available 24 hours per day for motorists in need of assistance. Drivers can reach NSP by dialing *55 from any cell phone. Call 911 for any emergency.