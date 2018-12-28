NSP, NDOT urge continued caution following winter storm

GRAND ISLAND — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have responded to roughly 200 weather-related incidents during the winter storm that has dropped several inches of snow in central Nebraska and forced the closure of Interstate 80 for several hours Thursday.



As the snow continues to fall in some areas, the moisture and cold temperatures have contributed to icy conditions on some roads. Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews have been working around the clock to clear roads. NSP responded to more than 20 crashes overnight and several more this morning.

“Our troopers and dispatchers have been busy assisting stranded motorists, investigating crashes, and working with NDOT crews to both close and reopen Interstate 80,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’d like to thank the public for their patience and for the vast majority who have utilized sound winter driving practices to stay safe.”

Since the storm began, troopers have performed nearly 150 motorist assists, such as helping stranded motorists. If any motorist becomes stranded, they can call *55 from any cell phone to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. For any emergency, please call 911.



Travelers are urged to check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or on Nebraska 511’s smartphone app.

Drivers are also urged to follow Nebraska’s Move Over law and allow first responders, road crew workers, and tow truck operations room to perform their jobs.