NSP, NDOT issue travel reminders for frigid temperatures

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging Nebraskans and travelers throughout the state to be prepared for bitterly cold temperatures and frigid wind chills that are expected across much of Nebraska over the next two days. The National Weather Service has issued either a Wind Chill Warning or Advisory for about half of the counties across Nebraska.

“These temperatures and wind chills will be dangerous after just a brief period of exposure,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s important for travelers to be prepared in case they become stranded while on the road. Most importantly: Do not leave your vehicle until help arrives.”

Any motorists who become stranded can call *55 from their cell phone to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. Callers connect directly with an NSP dispatcher who can then send a trooper to the scene to assist the motorist. Motorists are urged to call 911 for any emergency.

Travelers can check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at alltimes via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or on Nebraska 511’s smartphone app.

NSP issues the following reminders for motorists traveling in extremely cold conditions:

If you travel, use well-traveled routes and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Let others know where you are going, your route, and when you will arrive.

If you become stranded, stay in your vehicle until help arrives. Wind chill and freezing temperatures can be life-threatening.

NSP also advises drivers to have a winter weather survival kit in their vehicle. Some items to include in the kit would be a First Aid kit, phone charger, flashlight with extra batteries, blankets or sleeping bags, extra clothing and winter accessories, jumper cables, tow rope, tool kit, matches, candles, red flag or bandana, high energy or dehydrated foods, bottled water, and snow removal tools.