NSP Kicks Off “100 Days Of Summer” Enforcement

The summer travel season is underway and so is the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) “100 Days of Summer” initiative. From Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, NSP will work to hold at least one special enforcement operation every day, somewhere in the state.

“We know that this time of year means more vehicles and travelers on the roads,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers will be on the roads as well, working to keep them safe for those traveling in Nebraska.”

Over Memorial Day weekend, troopers conducted special enforcement operations in several parts of the state. During the weekend, troopers arrested 22 people for driving under the influence (DUI) and issued citations or warnings for speeding (511), minor in possession of alcohol (16), driving under suspension (24), no proof of insurance (20), open container (12), no seat belt (38), and improper child restraint (8). Troopers also assisted 214 motorists in need of help.

The long weekend also included several fatality crashes around the state. From Thursday, May 24, through Saturday, May 26, six people lost their life as the result of a crash.

“The summer months are often called the ‘100 deadliest days’, especially for teen drivers,” said Colonel Bolduc. “We encourage all drivers to do their part this summer to prevent the loss of life on Nebraska’s roads. Follow traffic safety laws, never drive impaired, avoid distractions, and always wear your seatbelt.”

To view a calendar of planned enforcement efforts, go to www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov and click on the “NSP Enforcement Activities” link on the homepage. Each day on the calendar will list the type and location of a sampling of planned enforcement activities.