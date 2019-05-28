NSP kicks off ‘100 Days of Summer’ campaign

As the summer travel season kicks into gear this Memorial Day weekend, Troopers across the state will be working diligently to keep Nebraska’s roadways safe.



“Summer is a time for vacations, barbeques, and making great memories with family and friends,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). “With more vehicles on the road, we can all do our part to prevent crashes and keep our families safe.”

NSP’s “100 Days of Summer” initiative places an emphasis on road safety throughout the state. Troopers will be conducting focused traffic enforcement efforts in every part of Nebraska throughout the campaign, which runs from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

“Summer driving is often referred to as the ‘100 deadliest days,’” said Colonel Bolduc. “We’d like to turn that narrative around by encouraging all drivers to voluntarily comply with traffic safety laws, drive sober, avoid distracted driving, and always wear a seat belt. Together, law enforcement and motorists can make Nebraska roads safer and make this summer memorable for all the right reasons.”

Throughout the summer, Troopers stationed across Nebraska will be sharing information on social media related to traffic enforcement and education efforts in their part of the state. You can follow NSP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to keep up with NSP’s efforts all summer.