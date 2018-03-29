NSP Involved In Central NE Pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man on multiple charges following a pursuit through two counties in central Nebraska.

The pursuit began Wednesday at approximately 9:30 p.m. as troopers spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a car being sought by Kearney Police in connection with an attempted shoplifting. When troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the 2005 Ford Focus fled, entering westbound Interstate 80 traveling more than 100 miles per hour.

Troopers pursued as the driver traveled west, exited I-80 at Odessa, and continued westbound on Highway 30. Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies successfully deployed spike strips on the vehicle and deflated the front two tires as the pursuit was entering Overton.

The vehicle slowed and a passenger exited the vehicle. The passenger was taken into custody by Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputies, but the driver continued traveling on county roads.

Troopers deployed another round of spike strips to deflate the rear tires. The vehicle drove into farm fields and eventually become disabled. The pursuit lasted 47 minutes.

The driver, Authur John Lacroix IV, 42, of Wyoming, was taken into custody on charges of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and two outstanding warrants from Lincoln County. Lacroix was lodged in Buffalo County Jail.