NSP Investigators Seize 50 lbs. Of Marijuana In Omaha

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a man and seized 50 pounds of marijuana at the Omaha train station.

Investigators were conducting routine operations during the morning hours of Friday, October 13, when they noticed two suspicious bags in the cargo area of a passenger train. Investigators detected the odor of marijuana coming from the bags. After nobody on the train claimed the bags, investigators opened one of the bags and discovered large bundles of marijuana inside.

The two bags contained 50 pound of marijuana. The marijuana carries an estimated street value well over $100,000. The owner of the bags was eventually identified and arrested. Sio Chong Leong, 40, unknown address, was arrested for Possession With Intent to Deliver, Possession of greater than one pound of marijuana, and No Drug Tax Stamp.

Leong was lodged in Douglas County Jail.