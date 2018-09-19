NSP Investigating Inmate Death In Western NE

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) are investigating the death of a female inmate in Garden County.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, September 18, investigators were notified that an inmate, Candy C. Flood, 37, from Sidney, had passed away at the Garden County Jail, while she was being housed there on behalf of Cheyenne County.

Preliminary information indicates a medical issue may have occurred. Nebraska state law also requires a grand jury to convene in the matter of any in-custody death.