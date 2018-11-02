NSP Help With Suicide Threat

On November 1st, 2018 Deputies with The Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a possible suicide threat at 430 West Pine Street in Shelby, Nebraska. According to Sheriff Ladwig, Deputies were made aware of an individual inside the residence that had a shotgun and was threatening suicide. When Deputies arrived at the residence, they were confronted by the subject for a brief time, then the subject went back into his residence. A witness inside the residence exited the residence and told Deputies that the subject had a shotgun pointed at his face.

Sheriff Ladwig stated that the decision was made to call The Nebraska State Patrol S.W.A.T Team to assist in the situation. Sheriff Ladwig said that Streets in Shelby were barricaded for the public safety, and The Shelby School when on lock out. Sheriff Ladwig stated that a perimeter was set up around the residence, and members of the S.W.A.T. Team arrived along with a negotiator. Patrol negotiators had contact with the subject, but the subject refused to give up and come out outside. The subject stood at the door to his residence and began to yell profanities at officers on the scene. Sheriff Ladwig said that the subject came onto his porch on several occasions, but would not comply with officers commands. Sheriff Ladwig went on to say the subject came out onto his porch and once again began to yell profanities at officers. The decision was made to use less lethal force on the subject to prevent the subject from going back into the residence. Bean bags were deployed along with a K-9. The subject was then taken into custody.