NSP Drug Bust Along I 80

Three people have been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop near North Platte on Interstate 80.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division and Troop D – North Platte, initiated a traffic stop at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday, December 4, after observing a 2017 black Nissan Altima traveling eastbound at 103 miles per hour near mile marker 202 on I-80.

Upon making contact with the vehicle, Troopers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Troopers then conducted a search of the car, which resulted in the discovery of 38 pounds of edible marijuana products, three pounds of hash oil butter, and 31 grams of marijuana.

Rodney M. Edwards, 24, Destiny M. Eason, 22, and Justice M. Santiago, 21, were arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute and No Drug Tax Stamp.

All three are from Connecticut and have been lodged in Lincoln County Jail.