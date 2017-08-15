NSP Arrests Man For Child Enticement

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Grand Island man for arranging to have sex with a 12-year-old girl. NSP is also asking parents in the Grand Island area to check their children’s Facebook accounts.

The incident was first reported to NSP Monday, August 14, around 11:00 a.m., when a family reported

that a man had begun a sexual conversation with their daughter through Facebook. The girl initially tried

to end the conversation by telling the man she was 12-years-old. When the man persisted, she told her

parents and NSP was alerted.

The girl turned-over her Facebook account to an NSP investigator who is trained in undercover operations

for online internet crimes against children. Posing as the girl, the NSP investigator continued the

conversation and was able to identify the suspect through pictures posted on his Facebook page.

The messages from the suspect continued to be sexual in nature and he eventually asked the NSP

investigator, whom he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, to meet at Pier Park in Grand Island. The

investigator and other officers with NSP met the suspect at the park and took him into custody shortly

after 2:00 p.m. NSP was assisted by the Grand Island Police Department Patrol Division.

Jeremy C. Doudney Sr., 44, of Grand Island, was arrested and lodged in Hall County Jail on suspicion

of Enticement by Electronic Communication Device.

NSP urges parents to check their children’s Facebook accounts for suspicious activity that could be

linked to this case and report it to Nebraska State Patrol Troop C Investigative Services in Grand

Island at (308) 385-6000.