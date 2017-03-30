NSAA Academic All-State For Winter Sports

The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the Academic All-State Honorees for the Winter Season.

Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

Every high school student who meets the criteria for nomination by their school will be recognized and awarded a certificate of achievement by the NSAA and NCPA. The following leadership and scholarship guidelines shall apply:

1. A nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the seasons for which nominations are accepted.

2. A nominated student must have a minimum cumulative Grade Point Average, in all curricular subjects, of 93% or 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent.

3. NSAA high schools or their cooperative sponsorship may nominate a maximum of two students per NSAA activity program. Students who meet these requirements and are nominated by their school administration shall be awarded the NSAA Academic All-State Award for that activity.

For the complete list go to the NSAA website at nsaahome.org.