NSAA ACADEMIC ALL STATE ANNOUNCED

The Nebraska School Activities Association has announced the Academic All State awards for the 2018 Spring sports season.

Each year the Nebraska School Activities Association and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association recognize students who have been nominated by their schools, based on their individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions made to their NSAA activity.

The NSAA and the NCPA are proud to recognize all of the 2,128 award winners of the 2018 Spring NCPA Academic All-State Award.

This brings the total number of NCPA Academic All-State Award winners to over 67,000 spanning the 12 years of this awards program.

Click here for the complete list https://nsaa-static.s3.amazonaws.com/awards/18spring.pdf