NRD partners with Chadron State College on “Range Day”

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will partner with Chadron State College (CSC) to hold the 4th Annual Range Day at the Student Center of the CSC Campus on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019. With another line up of great speakers on several range related topics, anyone interested in protecting or improving their range health is encouraged to attend.





The Range Day is a one-day, educational event with speakers on everything from Pine Ridge fire recovery and long-range weather forecasts, to rotational grazing and economics. There will be a free lunch for all those in attendance, provided by the C.F. Coffee Family Foundation and many other local sponsors. UNWNRD was also awarded a Nebraska Environmental Trust Grant to improve this, already successful, event.

In addition to the educational opportunities provided by the UNWNRD Range Day, there will also be many local vendors in attendance for networking opportunities as well as door prizes and other giveaways. There is no cost to anyone interested in attending but RSVPs are required for lunch.





Please plan to attend the 4rd Annual UNWNRD Range Day on January 15th, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Scottsbluff Room of the CSC Student Center. Please direct any questions to Nevin Price, UNWNRD Resources Coordinator at price@unwnrd.org or call 308-432-6190 to RSVP for the free lunch.

Agenda:

8:30 Coffee and Donuts — Sponsored by P.R.I.D.E.

9:00 Pine Ridge Fire Recovery — Tim Buskirk

9:30 Riparian Management — Jon Griggs

10:30 Break

10:45 Range Health — Kristin Dickinson

11:30 It Costs How Much? — Aaron Berger

12:15 Lunch with CSC Range Management Alumni Achievement Award

1:00 Current and Future Weather — Don Day Jr.

1:45 Break

2:00 Rotational Grazing — Shanon Sims

3:30 Student Society of Range Management Presentations