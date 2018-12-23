NRD Board votes to allow additional wells in Sub-Area 3

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) Board of Directors voted to begin accepting applications to allow irrigation wells and additional irrigated acres in groundwater management sub-area 3, or southern Sheridan County. Increasing groundwater levels and other concerns raised by the residents of southern Sheridan County prompted the Board to revise the rules and regulations and allow a limited number of irrigation wells in that area.



After several public information sessions and a public hearing held on October 18th, the Board voted to pass the proposed rules and regulations at the November 8th Board Meeting. According to Nebraska Statute, an order pertaining to the changes to the rules and regulations would need to be published for 30 days before it would become effective. In December, according to the rules and regulations, the Board could vote to begin accepting applications for well permits and the expansion of irrigated acres in sub-area 3.

At the December 13th Board Meeting the Directors voted to accept applications for additional acres and well permits in sub-area 3, where there has been a moratorium on well permits since 2003, allowing additional irrigated acres for the residents of Southern Sheridan County for 2019. The UNWNRD Board of Directors will revisit this moratorium exception each December to decide if it is in the best interest of the District to continue to allow irrigated acre development.

According to the newly passed rules and regulations the UNWNRD Board will allow for up to 1,300 total additional irrigated acres in sub-area 3, with a maximum of 130 acres per application. A list of criteria will be used to rank each application in order to ensure a prime location for each of these expansion sites. NRD staff will be available to work with any landowner interested in submitting an application. Applications will be accepted January 1st through April 1st, 2019. Approvals will be made no later than July.

For additional information or to begin the application process please contact Lynn Webster, UNWNRD Assistant Manager, at 308-432-6190 or webster@unwnrd.org.