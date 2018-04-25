NRA Endorses Ricketts, Murante, Evnen In Nebraska Primary

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The National Rifle Association has endorsed Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts in his re-election bid along with Lincoln attorney Bob Evnen for secretary of state and state Sen. John Murante for state treasurer.

The NRA’s Political Victory Fund announced the endorsements Wednesday.

Ricketts, Evnen and Murante all scored high ratings from the group for their support of various gun-related measures. All three are Republicans who will appear on Nebraska’s May 15 primary election ballot.

Ricketts is slated to speak at an NRA leadership forum on May 4 in Dallas along with Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and others.