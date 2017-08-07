NPPD Working On Chadron Substation

According to Supervisor Corporate Media and Media Services Mark Becker, “Nebraska Public Power District will be moving a mobile transformer unit and circuit switcher to the Chadron substation beginning Monday, August 7. The equipment is scheduled to be installed and available for service by Wednesday evening, August 9. There will be no customer outage necessary to make any connections.”

“The mobile transformer is being installed in the event of another substation failure causing an outage. The equipment will also provide service when maintenance and modifications to the substation are conducted.”