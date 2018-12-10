NPPD Warns Local Residents Of Phone Scam

Nebraska Public Power District has been made aware of numerous scam phone calls to customers demanding immediate payment of their electric bill. According to NPPD Media Services Supervisor Mark Becker, this is a scam and unfortunately some individuals have fallen prey. Becker advises NPPD customers to not pay anything by any method. Becker issued the following media release on Monday December 10, 2018.

Nebraska Public Power District is asking customers to be wary of scammers attempting to exploit customers, after recent reports coming from customers of NPPD in Gordon, Chadron, Crawford, Hay Springs and the Rushville area.

Customers in those communities have reported receiving calls from scammers posing as representatives of NPPD. “We received reports of a similar scam taking place in Chadron just four days ago. “Unfortunately, a scam that impacts many communities every year has hit several of our communities within a short time span,” said NPPD Retail General Manager Tim Arlt. “Anyone who receives such a call should not let their guard down and should contact our team and law enforcement immediately. Protecting our customers is a top priority.”

These predatory individuals state the bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several methods of payment. Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing’.

To help customers be wary of such scams, NPPD offers the following tips and suggestions:

* NPPD, as a business practice, does not call to ask customers for a credit card number.

* NPPD does not demand payment with a pre-paid card.

* Any customer receiving such a call should not attempt to make payment over the phone using a credit or debit card.

* Write down the call back number or consider asking where the caller is located.

* Contact law enforcement.

* Let NPPD’s Centralized Customer Care Center at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (877-275-6773) know about the call.

* If served electrically by a rural public power district or municipality, customers should contact that organization before providing any type of payment.

