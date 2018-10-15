NPPD Linemen Assisting With Storm Restoration Efforts

Crews from Nebraska Public Power District are assisting Omaha Public Power District crews

in restoring power following heavy snow conditions that brought down tree limbs onto power lines Sunday

morning.

NPPD sent a four-man crew from its nearby Plattsmouth operations Sunday and another eight linemen from

Norfolk, South Sioux City, York, and Kearney were responding Monday morning.

OPPD initially had more than 52,000 customers that lost power from the Sunday morning storm, but that number

was down to around 7,000 Monday morning. OPPD has indicated that they expect all customers to be returned

to service by midnight Monday.