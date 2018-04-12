NPPD Earns National, State Recognition For Strong Safety Culture

Companies are often measured for their size, industry type, and financial performance, but what about safety? In the category of safety culture, the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) stands apart within its industry and the state.

NPPD finished first in its peer group of the American Public Power Association’s 2017 Safety Awards of Excellence. The recognition is awarded based upon a company’s recordable incidence rate, and is measured by the number of new cases per employee who are at risk while working during a given time period. NPPD employs approximately 1,900 Nebraskans.

Last year, NPPD achieved its best safety performance in more than 20 years, a true marker for the utility’s exceptional attention to safety.

“NPPD teammates have high standards for themselves and their co-workers,” said President and CEO Pat Pope. “Safety is the first item of business at every meeting. NPPD provides proper training, ensures qualifications are met, and requires oversight in the field. As an organization, we are focused on achieving an interdependent safety culture whereby we constantly reinforce safe behaviors and conditions which lead to a safer work environment. This commitment to and from our employees is an NPPD hallmark.” Yet, first place among its public power utility peers is not NPPD’s only recognition.

NPPD was also recently awarded the Peak Workforce Safety Award – Award of Honor with Distinction – for the 18 th year in a row from the Nebraska Safety Council, as well as a Nebraska Safest Company Award from the National Safety Council. Both accolades are given to organizations that exhibit a commitment to safety across all levels of the

organization. They are based off submitted safety logs and safety training/programs using a weighted average of the past three years in comparison to similar organizations.

NPPD’s employees safely operate and maintain 12 generation facilities throughout the state. Its operations teams ensure the reliable performance of more than 8,000 miles of transmission and distribution power lines, and all employees are held accountable for following industry and District procedures, policies and processes.

NPPD will be recognized by the APPA during the 2018 Engineering and Operations Technical Conference in Raleigh, N. C., on April 30. The District will be honored as a Safest Company award recipient at the National Safety Council's Nebraska Celebration of Safety Luncheon May 9 in LaVista. NPPD was already honored for its Nebraska Safety Council award last December.