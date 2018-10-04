NPPD Asking Chadron Customers To Be Aware Of Bill Scam

Following recent reports in the Chadron area, NPPD is asking customers to be wary of a scammer attempting to exploit customers.

Customers have reported receiving a call from a scammer who is posing as a representative of NPPD. The scammer is threatening to shut off power to the customer if they do not pay their bill. The scammer told the customer to call them back at 888-601-7366 in order to pay what they owed.

“Unfortunately, these scams take place every year throughout the country and they tend to move around from one location to another,” said NPPD Retail General Manager Tim Arlt . “Anyone who receives such a call should not let their guard down.”

These predatory individuals state the bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off. Sometimes the scammer’s caller-identification is falsified so it appears to originate from the utility company, a practice known as ‘spoofing’.

To help customers be wary of such scams, NPPD offers the following tips and suggestions:

NPPD, as a business practice, does not call to ask customers for a credit card number.

NPPD does not demand payment with a pre-paid card.

Any customer receiving such a call should not attempt to make payment over the phone.

Write down the call back number or consider asking where the caller is located.

Contact law enforcement.

Let NPPD’s Centralized Customer Care Center at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (877-275-6773) know about the call.

If served electrically by a rural public power district or municipality, customers should contact that organization before providing any type of payment.

An informational video concerning scam calls is currently available at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azpRmjS0hT8