Northwestern Hands Huskers First Big Ten Loss

Courtesy: NU Athletic Communications

Despite strong performances from Michael Jacobson and Evan Taylor, Nebraska suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season and saw its four-game win streak snapped with a 74-66 loss to Northwestern Sunday afternoon.

Jacobson posted second double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Taylor scored a season-high 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to join Tai Webster in double figures for Nebraska (9-7, 3-1 Big Ten).

Nebraska led by as many as seven and built a 46-40 lead after a Jacobson jumper with 14:46 left before the Wildcats made a surge. Northwestern used a 16-4 run to seize the momentum and quiet the sellout crowd of 15,053. The Wildcats hit four straight 3-pointers, the last by Vic Law which gave the visitors a 56-50 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Nebraska cut the deficit to 56-54 after a pair of Webster free throws with 7:50 left, but the Wildcats would answer, getting two straight buckets from Dererk Pardon to push the lead back to six.

Nebraska would hang around and was within 68-63 after a Webster 3-pointer with 1:25 left, but would get no closer, as Bryan McIntosh hit a tough up-and-under basket before the visitors closed the game by hitting its final four free throws.

In all, the Wildcats (13-4, 2-2 Big Ten) shot 51 percent, including 11-of-24 from 3-point range while also going 13-of-14 from the line. Scottie Lindsey led four Northwestern players in double figures with 19 points, while Law added 15 points, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range.

Tai Webster had 17 points and six rebounds for the Huskers, whose 3-0 start in Big Ten play was its best in 41 seasons.

Nebraska trailed for the most of the first half before flipping the script in the final 1:42 of the half, scoring the final 14 point of the half to take a 37-33 lead into the locker room.

Nebraska trailed 33-23 and was looking for a spark when Jack McVeigh’s first 3-pointer since Dec. 18 ended an 0-6 dryspell from long range. It was one of four 3-point plays in the run, including a conventional 3-point play from Webster, a 3-pointer from freshman Isaiah Roby and a buzzer beater from Webster, who finished with 11 points, five rebound and two rebounds in the first half.

Nebraska opened the game on a 10-2 run taking advantage of the glass for consecutive putbacks from Michael Jacobson and Jeriah Horne. Northwestern came right back, using a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-2 spurt to even the score at 12 on a Scottie Lindsey driving basket.

Two consecutive 3-pointers from Law gave the Wildcats a 23-18 advantage, as the Wildcats shot 56 percent in the first 12 minutes, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

The Wildcats, who shot 52 percent in the first half, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range, used a 7-1 run build a 33-23 lead after a Bryant McIntosh 3-pointer with 2:32 left in the period before the Huskers closed with a flourish.

The Huskers resume Big Ten action on the road at Michigan next Saturday at 12 p.m. (MT). The game will be carried by the Husker Sports Network and televised by BTN.