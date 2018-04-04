Northwest Rural Public Power District To Celebrate Lineman Appreciation Day

Northwest Rural Public Power District joins other electric utilities and residents across Nebraska in recognizing Monday, April 9 as National Lineman Appreciation Day.

This day of recognition allows citizens to take a moment to honor the men and women who work each day to ensure the safe and reliable delivery of electricity in our communities.

“We often take for granted the quality of life that reliable and affordable electricity provides us,” said Les Tlustos, Consumer Services Director, Northwest Rural PPD. “Nebraska’s lineworkers spend time away from their families and go above and beyond to restore power to our communities.”

Nebraska’s electricity is generated by power plants connected to a complex electrical grid consisting of more than 6,000 miles of transmission and 100,000 miles of subtransmission and distribution lines that deliver energy to homes, businesses, hospitals, churches and schools throughout the state. Nebraska’s lineworkers maintain and repair this vast electric infrastructure, at times during inclement weather such as blizzards, thunderstorms, floods or other hazards.

“When most Nebraskans are taking shelter from storms, Nebraska’s lineworkers are called upon to head out into storms to ensure the reliability of our electrical grid,” said Les Tlustos, Consumer Services Director, Northwest Rural PPD.

To participate in honoring lineworkers and their families use the hashtag #ThankALineman in social media. If you see a lineworker, take a moment to thank them for all they do to keep the lights on, ensuring and enhancing the quality of life for all Nebraskans.