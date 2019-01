Northwest Community Action Partnership (NWCAP) has started a “Government Shut Down Assistance Fund” for furloughed workers.



Through this fund NWCAP will be able to provide food, fuel, and personal necessities to those in need.

“We are currently seeking donations for this fund in the form of cash or gift cards to places such as Walmart and gas stations,” said NWCAP.

For questions call (308) 432-3393